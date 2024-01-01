Templo de las Monjas

This landmark church east of the cathedral and dedicated to Saint Catherine of Siena was built to house Dominican nuns in 1738. There's a celebrated painting of them moving into their new digs (which they would never again leave) in the Museo Regional Michoacano.
