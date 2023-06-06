Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM
The state capital of Michoacán and its most beautiful and dynamic city, Morelia is an increasingly popular destination and rightly so: the colonial heart of the city, with its gorgeous cathedral at its center, is so well preserved that it was declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 1991.
Morelia
Morelia’s cathedral, considered by many to be the country's most beautiful, dominates the city center, where it flanks rather than faces the central plaza…
Morelia
This 18th-century palace, originally a seminary and now housing Michoacán state government offices, has a simple baroque facade. Inside, its soaring…
Morelia
From 1660 to 1767, the Palacio Clavijero, with its magnificent minimalist main patio, imposing colonnades and pink stonework, was home to the Jesuit…
Morelia
Housed in a dozen rooms of a renovated late-18th-century baroque palace, this museum contains an impressive array of pre-Hispanic artifacts, including a…
Santuario de la Virgen de Guadalupe
Morelia
A standard baroque structure on the outside dating from 1708 to 1716, this hushed sanctuary to Mexico's patron is a different story within. Get ready for…
Colegio de San Nicolás de Hidalgo
Morelia
This building is now part of the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo, which produced such scholars as Morelos, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla and…
Morelia
This irregular, conspicuously vacant plaza southeast of the center surrounds the Estatua Ecuestre al Patriota Morelos, a majestic statue of Morelos on…
Morelia
This museum, arguably Morelia's best on the subject of José María Morelos y Pavón, resides in the former house of the independence hero, who bought the…
Get to the heart of Morelia with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Mexico $28.99
Cancun, Cozumel & the Yucatan $22.99
Pocket Cancun & the Riviera Maya $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide