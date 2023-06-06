Morelia

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Mexico, Michoacan state, Morelia the cathedral

Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM

Overview

The state capital of Michoacán and its most beautiful and dynamic city, Morelia is an increasingly popular destination and rightly so: the colonial heart of the city, with its gorgeous cathedral at its center, is so well preserved that it was declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 1991.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Interior of Morelia Cathedral.

    Morelia Cathedral

    Morelia

    Morelia’s cathedral, considered by many to be the country's most beautiful, dominates the city center, where it flanks rather than faces the central plaza…

  • Palacio de Gobierno

    Palacio de Gobierno

    Morelia

    This 18th-century palace, originally a seminary and now housing Michoacán state government offices, has a simple baroque facade. Inside, its soaring…

  • Centro Cultural Clavijero

    Centro Cultural Clavijero

    Morelia

    From 1660 to 1767, the Palacio Clavijero, with its magnificent minimalist main patio, imposing colonnades and pink stonework, was home to the Jesuit…

  • Museo Regional Michoacano

    Museo Regional Michoacano

    Morelia

    Housed in a dozen rooms of a renovated late-18th-century baroque palace, this museum contains an impressive array of pre-Hispanic artifacts, including a…

  • Santuario de la Virgen de Guadalupe

    Santuario de la Virgen de Guadalupe

    Morelia

    A standard baroque structure on the outside dating from 1708 to 1716, this hushed sanctuary to Mexico's patron is a different story within. Get ready for…

  • Colegio de San Nicolás de Hidalgo

    Colegio de San Nicolás de Hidalgo

    Morelia

    This building is now part of the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo, which produced such scholars as Morelos, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla and…

  • Plaza Morelos

    Plaza Morelos

    Morelia

    This irregular, conspicuously vacant plaza southeast of the center surrounds the Estatua Ecuestre al Patriota Morelos, a majestic statue of Morelos on…

  • Museo Casa de Morelos

    Museo Casa de Morelos

    Morelia

    This museum, arguably Morelia's best on the subject of José María Morelos y Pavón, resides in the former house of the independence hero, who bought the…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Morelia with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Morelia