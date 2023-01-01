This irregular, conspicuously vacant plaza southeast of the center surrounds the Estatua Ecuestre al Patriota Morelos, a majestic statue of Morelos on horseback, sculpted by Italian artist Giuseppe Inghilleri and unveiled in 1913. Running from here to the Fuente Las Tarascas is the leafy and cobbled Calzada Fray Antonio de San Miguel, a wide pedestrian promenade framed by exquisite old buildings. Just north of its western end, narrow Callejón del Romance (Romance Alley) is all pink stone, trailing vines and cavorting couples.

There are a handful of bars here too.