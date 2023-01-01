Bosque Cuauhtémoc

Morelia’s largest park, named after the last Aztec emperor (r 1520–21), is an attractive affair frequented by families for its shady trees, outdoor sculptures and playground. On its grounds are two small museums. Housed in a 19th-century building, the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo Alfredo Zalce has temporary exhibitions of contemporary art. The quirky Museo de Historia Natural, on the eastern side of the park, displays stuffed, dissected and skeletal animals and human fetuses.