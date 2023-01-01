Museo Regional Michoacano

Housed in a dozen rooms of a renovated late-18th-century baroque palace, this museum contains an impressive array of pre-Hispanic artifacts, including a reconstructed open tomb from El Opeño and a carved stone coyote from Ihuatzio as well as colonial art and relics. Signage in Spanish only. There are also several spectacular murals by Alfredo Zalce on the stairway, including Cuauhtémoc y la Historia (Cuauhtémoc and History) and Los Pueblos del Mundo contra la Guerra Atómica (Peoples of the World Against Atomic War), both 1951.

Don't miss the surreal mural La Inquisición (The Inquisition; Philip Guston and Reuben Kadish; 1935) on the wall of the back courtyard on the 1st floor. The most valuable work is Traslado de las Monjas Dominicas a Su Nuevo Convento (The Transfer of Dominican Nuns to their New Convent) depicting nuns moving into their new home at the Templo de las Monjas in 1738.