Installed inside the magnificent 17th-century Ex-Templo de la Compañía de Jesús, the shelves of the city's breathtaking university library rise up toward the domed and painted ceilings and are crammed from head to toe with tens of thousands (22,901 to be exact) of antique books and manuscripts, including seven incunabula dating from the 15th century. The murals date from the 1950s.