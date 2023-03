This ambitious museum contains five rooms chock-a-block with religious paintings and sculptures, including more than 100 depictions of the crucified Christ, some quite graphic. Highlights include a small statue of Jesus wearing a skirt in room 3 and scale models of Columbus' three ships – the Niña, the Pinta and the Santa Maria – in room 4. Check out the ancient streetside windows in room 5. Signage is excellent, though in Spanish only.