Facing the leafy expanse of Plaza de Armas, the Antiguo Palacio de Justicia is in fact two buildings rebuilt in 1884. Its intricate facade blends French and eclectic styles, with stairwell art in the patio. An impressive mural called Morelos y la Justicia (Morelos and Justice) by Agustín Cárdenas (1976) was restored to its full glory by the artist 40 years later. The on-site museum has revolving exhibitions dealing with history and government, some better than others.

Free Hollywood movies also are screened here every Wednesday at 5pm.