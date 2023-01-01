Museo Casa Natal de Morelos

Independence leader José María Morelos y Pavón is king in Morelia – after all, the city is named after him. He was born at the site of this one-time casa de salud (health clinic); a bronze statute of Morelos marks the spot where his mother, Juana Pérez Pavón, delivered him on September 30, 1765. Now housing a museum in his honor, the collection of old photos and documents in eight rooms is poignant, but not as comprehensive as the better-curated Museo Casa de Morelos.