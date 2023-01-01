Museo Casa de Morelos

This museum, arguably Morelia's best on the subject of José María Morelos y Pavón, resides in the former house of the independence hero, who bought the Spanish-style mansion for his sister in 1801. Well-laid-out, multimedia displays have good information panels in both Spanish and English and cover Morelos' life, military campaigns and the trajectory of the independence movement thereafter. Don't miss his study, cell-like bedroom and macabre máscara mortuoria (death mask).

Other highlights include the wonderful old kitchen contemporary with the house and the antique coaches in the courtyard.