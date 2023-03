This mildly interesting museum is staffed by guides in period costume. Visitors are walked through the history of candy-making in Michoacán, from the handiwork of nuns in the region's convents to mass production. The tour includes a slow-moving movie plus a demo of traditional candy-making with all-you-can-eat samples. At the end, visitors are deposited in an old fashioned sweet-shop (which accepts modern day credit cards).