About 10km west of Monterrey’s city center, this spectacular canyon is studded dramatically with 300m-tall rock formations and gorgeous desert landscapes. Near the entrance, the picnic area and swimming pool can get busy on weekends, but head up the paved road into the canyon and you’ll find more peace. If you want to bike through the canyon, on-site tour operators can provide guides and rentals. There are both pavement and dirt tracks to ride.