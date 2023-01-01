Chipinque Visitor Center

Staff at the visitors center of the stunning Chipinque park offer excellent advice about activities and trails, including maps. Permits for those heading to the various summits also are issued here. Mountain bike rentals (per hour M$200) and three-hour bike excursions (per person, including bike M$650) can be arranged at here too.

Buses to Chipinque leave from the southwest corner of Parque Alameda at 8am, 10am and noon; be sure to ask when the last bus returns. Alternatively, a taxi from downtown costs M$120; be sure ask the driver to return at an agreed upon time to be sure you have a ride back to town.