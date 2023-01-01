Parque Ecoturístico Cola de Caballo

This family-friendly park is centered on a 25m waterfall that is reminiscent of a horse's tail – hence the name. A steep trail leads to the falls or opt to take a horse-pulled wagon (M$30). The best photo-op is from a rope bridge in front of the falls. There's a playground, picnic tables and grills, which get busy on weekends.

Be sure to bring bug repellent during the summer months. Located about 43km south of Monterrey, Grupo Senda buses run from downtown Monterrey (cnr Washington & Pino Suárez) to the park every day at 8am and 10am (including admission, M$215). A taxi costs about M$300.