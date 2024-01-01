An angular tower and mirror-ball ensemble housing the nation’s Bolsa (stock exchange) marks the southern edge of the Colonia Cuauhtémoc.
Centro Bursátil
Zona Rosa & Reforma
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.67 MILES
This fabulous archaeological zone lies in a mountain-ringed offshoot of the Valle de México. Site of the huge Pirámides del Sol y de la Luna (Pyramids of…
1.57 MILES
Immense murals by world-famous Mexican artists dominate the top floors of this splendid white-marble palace – a concert hall and arts center commissioned…
2.13 MILES
As the seat of the federal branch of the Mexican government, the Palacio Nacional (National Palace) is home to the offices of the president of Mexico and…
1.57 MILES
The Torre Latinoamericana was Latin America’s tallest building when constructed in 1956, and remains the dominant focal point of Centro Histórico. It's an…
5.1 MILES
Renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was born in, and lived and died in, Casa Azul (Blue House), now a museum. Almost every visitor to Mexico City makes a…
2.19 MILES
Before the Spaniards demolished it, the Aztec 'Great Temple' Teocalli of Tenochtitlán covered the site where the cathedral now stands, as well as the…
27.68 MILES
The world’s third-largest pyramid – surpassed in size only by Egypt’s Cheops (which is also a tomb, unlike the temples here) and the pyramid of…
29.76 MILES
Tepoztlán's main sight is this 10m-high pyramid perched atop a sheer cliff at the end of a very steep paved path that begins at the end of Avenida del…
Nearby Zona Rosa & Reforma attractions
0.26 MILES
The symbol of Mexico City, known as 'El Ángel' (The Angel), this gilded Winged Victory on a 45m-high pillar was sculpted for the independence centennial…
0.33 MILES
Just off Reforma, this monument and open plaza dedicated to mothers features a statue of a woman and child. The first brick was laid on Mother's Day (May…
0.38 MILES
Paseo de la Reforma’s busy intersection with Avenida Insurgentes is marked by the Monumento a Cuauhtémoc, memorializing the last Aztec emperor.
0.47 MILES
A beautifully restored 1909 building houses Mundo Chocolate, a museum and store known as MUCHO celebrating all things chocolate. The permanent exhibit…
0.55 MILES
Commonly known as La Diana Cazadora (Diana the Hunter), this 1942 bronze nude sculpture atop a fountain is actually meant to represent the Archer of the…
6. Casa Guillermo Tovar de Teresa
0.67 MILES
The converted art storehouse of historian and bibliophile Guillermo Tovar de Teresa opened its doors in 2018 as a sumptuous museum of the Museo Soumaya…
0.7 MILES
Sponsored by the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), this small university museum exhibits Mexican and international contemporary art with…
8. Museo del Objeto del Objeto
0.7 MILES
Packing a collection of nearly 100,000 pieces, some as old as the Mexican War of Independence (1810), this two-story design museum tells unique versions…