Condesa

Explore Condesa

  • C

    Casa Guillermo Tovar de Teresa

    The converted art storehouse of historian and bibliophile Guillermo Tovar de Teresa opened its doors in 2018 as a sumptuous museum of the Museo Soumaya…

  • P

    Parque México

    The ideal place to start your Condesa explorations is at its heart in the buzzing greenery of Parque México, attracting professional dog walkers, dancers…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Condesa.

  • See

    Casa Guillermo Tovar de Teresa

    The converted art storehouse of historian and bibliophile Guillermo Tovar de Teresa opened its doors in 2018 as a sumptuous museum of the Museo Soumaya…

  • See

    Parque México

    The ideal place to start your Condesa explorations is at its heart in the buzzing greenery of Parque México, attracting professional dog walkers, dancers…