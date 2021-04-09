The converted art storehouse of historian and bibliophile Guillermo Tovar de Teresa opened its doors in 2018 as a sumptuous museum of the Museo Soumaya…
Condesa
Explore Condesa
- CCasa Guillermo Tovar de Teresa
The converted art storehouse of historian and bibliophile Guillermo Tovar de Teresa opened its doors in 2018 as a sumptuous museum of the Museo Soumaya…
- PParque México
The ideal place to start your Condesa explorations is at its heart in the buzzing greenery of Parque México, attracting professional dog walkers, dancers…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Condesa.
See
Casa Guillermo Tovar de Teresa
The converted art storehouse of historian and bibliophile Guillermo Tovar de Teresa opened its doors in 2018 as a sumptuous museum of the Museo Soumaya…
See
Parque México
The ideal place to start your Condesa explorations is at its heart in the buzzing greenery of Parque México, attracting professional dog walkers, dancers…