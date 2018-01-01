Welcome to The West

Mauritius' western wonderland is the nation's most diverse coast. Underwater diving treasures lie just off the bustling tourist hub of Flic en Flac, and further south are the sandy bays and mountainous backdrops of Black River (Rivière Noire) and Tamarin. Capping the coastline's southern tip is the dramatic beauty of Le Morne Brabant, an awesomely photogenic (and hikeable) crag. Nor far inland, Mauritius rises steeply; this part of the island encompasses fauna-filled Black River Gorges National Park and beguiling Chamarel, one of the loveliest towns anywhere on the island.