Mauritius Private North Day Tours - MUTT
1. Pamplemousses Botanical GardenThe Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden or the SSR Botanical Garden for short or better still the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden, any of the names listed is the correct name of a popular tourist attraction site in the Republic of Mauritius on the Indian Ocean. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Africa and is easily reached from almost anywhere on the island and experts say after London’s Kew Gardens, the SSR Botanical Gardens is one of the best places in the world to learn about plants, trees, flowers and species of some endemic plants.The garden is precisely located in the village of Pamplemousses, which lies about seven miles North East of the national Capital, Port Louis and experts say it covers an area approximately, 62,040 acres of land made up of various species of plants.2. Port-Louis – Capital City The city of Port-Louis has played a leading part in the struggle between the French and British occupation (1735-1935) and was considered during that period as `the star and the key of the Indian Ocean`. There are many historical places and buildings to visit. It is also one of the best place to learn and appreciate more about the Mauritian cultures and traditions.3. Mont Choisy beachMont Choisy beach can be reached in a little over 5 minutes by bus from Grand Baie. This quiet beach, backed by tall casuarina trees, was my favorite beach during my visit to Mauritius in February 2008. The long stretch of golden sand was almost empty during my visit, with rows of unoccupied sun beds and plenty of space to lay out my towel.The water is warm, shallow and crystal clear. Unlike the beach at Grand Baie, you can enjoy a swim without the sea being busy with fishing boats. And unlike the beaches at Trou aux Biches, where there are lots of watersports on offer, you don’t have to keep an eye out for speedboats and jet skis.4. La Croisette MallGrand Baie La Croisette is a totally new concept of urban lifestyle in Mauritius. Its mixed-use development encompasses modern urban living, spaces to enjoy and a mix of leisure activities. The complex sits on a 29 arpent urban lot, complete with a central outdoor esplanade, grade A offices, luxury apartments, trendy and upscale retail shops and abundant on-site covered parking. It harmoniously combines a number of different activities for a new interpretation of shopping, work and leisure. More than just a premier shopping destination, more than just a luxury residential complex, more than just a premium office complex, Grand Baie La Croisette is the essence of new urban living.
Discover Scuba Diving beginners and children over 10 welcome
The Discover Scuba Diving (DSD) is a combination of 3 learning steps. You are guided by a PADI qualified instructor on a ratio of 1:4.1- A 20-30 minute theory session where scuba gear and its use is introduced to the diver, explanations on safety, skill developments, underwater sign language and the importance of protecting the natural ocean environment and it's inhabitants.2- There is a 1st confined dive in the shallows at the beach between 0.6 - 1.8 meters for skill practice focused on mask clearing, removal and recovery of your mouthpiece and buoyancy exercises using the jacket and breathing.3- If all 3 exercises have been performed comfortably, a 2nd fun dive without exercises is carried out further out on the reef in a depth ranging from 6-12 meters for a duration of 30-45 minutes, according to the divers air consumption.During this dive, you can see a large variety of reef life as though you were swimming in an aquarium! If you dive at the right time, you can even see dolphins, rays and other large pelagic creatures. Finally, once this short program completed, the diver can join in on any other dive site with the Instructor in the range of 12 meters for more fun dives and discovery. After the fun dive, you return to the shop for some Mauritian snacks and refreshments and chat about what was seen underwater.Bring your swimming costume, towel, sunscreen and enjoy an unforgettable experience in Mauritius.
Ilot Gabriel Catamaran Cruise
The catamaran cruise starts at 8:30am, departing from Grand Baie. The catamaran motors out of Grand Baie before hoisting its sails and passing Gunners Coin, before reaching the lagoon between Ilot Gabriel and Flat Island. The sailing time to reach Ilot Gabriel is around 1.5 hours. Ilot Gabriel is most famous for its beautiful unspoiled beaches and its crystal clear water surrounding the entire island. As one of the crew's mission is to ensure that our guests have a memorable time, they like to crack a few jokes, tell local tales, answer questions and play Mauritian séga which will set the ambiance for the rest of the day and lift the spirits of everyone on board. You may see whales and dolphins.When the catamaran reaches Ilot Gabriel, it will set anchor in an amazing lagoon, where swimming and snorkeling are a must before lunch is served. At around 12:30pm you will enjoy a delicious BBQ lunch buffet on-board of the catamaran. Vegetarians are catered for too: notification should be given upon booking. You can then go and discover the white sandy beaches of Ilot Gabriel, enjoy a sun bath and simply relax before embarking on board to sail back to Grand Bay. During the sail back the catamaran will stop at Gunners coin for a snorkeling; expected return time is around 4pm.
5-Day Sailing Cruise on West Coast of Mauritius
DAY 1: Arrival in Mauritius and welcome on your catamaran in the small bay of Cap Malheureux, located at the very north of the island. Boarding at 12h00 (noon), for a briefing on safety and the program of the cruise. After lunch, your catamaran will head on the very north of the island and will stop at Cap Malheureux bay for the night, with the famous red-roofed church as a sentinel.DAY 2: This morning you will have the opportunity to visit the Domaine de Labourdonnais Sugar Estate with its castle and its beautiful gardens, old orchards and rum factory (in the excursions package). On your way back you will be amazed by your visit of a world-renowned factory of model boats. After lunch on board, you will start sailing to L’Ile Plate and Ilot Gabriel. Depending on the meteorological conditions you will stop for snorkelling in the bay of Palissades or in the west coast of L’Ile Plate. Your catamaran will then moor in the lagoon of Ilot Gabriel. You will spend the afternoon as a Robinson Crusoe, discovering the beauty, the seclusion and the quietness of this mooring located in the middle of blue lagoon, between L’Ile Plate and Ilot Gabriel. DAY 3: After an early swim and a beautiful morning in these secluded islands, we will sail ssouth-westto the bay of Rivière Noire. Quiet night on the anchor in this fine fishermen village now converted into a favoured touristic location. A nice bay, protected from the winds by a majestic mountain range will be your scenery for the night.DAY 4: After a hearty breakfast, during the optional excursion you will visit the village of Chamarel where you will discover the magic of the coloured earths and the fantastic view on the lagoon. You will then visit a rum distillery and enjoy a delicious typical lunch. Then your catamaran will sail in this southern part of the island so that you can explore snorkelling and swimming spots. Depending on the sea, you will either disembark on the mythical beach of Tamarin or discover the mouth of Rempart river with a sea kayak.After this active day you will spend a quiet night at La Balise Marina, ready to pack your souvenirs and the wonderful memories of this cruise.DAY 5: Disembarkation after breakfast at 8h00 am.
Shark Scuba Diving Safari (qualified divers only)
Visit the famous Shark point or Shark Pit. It is a half day trip with 2 dives (8h30 – 15h00). We depart from Pereybere at 9h00. The boat trip takes around 45-55 minutes. The first dive is done on the Shark Pit where 5 - 60 sharks can usually be seen. The site consists of a huge arena and sharks can be observed swirling around due to the rich Oxygen available from the crashing waves above the pit. The waves crashing against the wall is by itself an awesome view. The second dive is done on Terra Canyon which is a spectacular coral reef where jacks, sharks and rays can be seen. Make sure to bring sunscreen, sun glasses and a hat on this trip and take preliminary precautions from sea sickness as medications
Single Scuba Dive
The meeting times are 8h30 (Advanced divers), 11h00 and 13h30 with the boat departure half an hour later.After completing paperwork and trying on all the gear, the divemasters will give a complete briefing of safety factors and items relevant to the dive site that we are going to.We have many dive sites to suite all levels and types of divers including beautiful coral reefs, topography, drift, wrecks and drop off sites.Check our webpage for more details regarding the different dive sites.Please contact us for availability on a certain date and time.Most dive sites are 5-10 minutes by boat.Your tanks are carried to the boat for you.We return to the shop for snacks and juice after each dive.