Welcome to Port Louis
But if you are here, it can be a good place to take the pulse of the country and get an alternative slant on the island's rarefied world of resorts and private beaches. Most interest lies amid the bustle of the downtown streets, the tangle of ethnic quarters and some wonderfully preserved colonial buildings. Apart from at Le Caudan Waterfront, it all shuts down after dark, when countless commuters rumble out of town en route to their homes on the Central Plateau.
Southwest Mauritius Tour: Chamarel Waterfall, Trou aux Cerfs
Your day starts with pickup from your hotel on the north, east, west or south side of the island. Enjoy the scenery and learn about the area’s flora, fauna and history from your guide as you drive along the west coast to the Rivière Noire District. Pass through Le Morne, La Prairie and Macondé before curving back into the mountains to the picturesque village of Chamarel.Visit Chamarel Waterfall, the tallest waterfall in Mauritius that plunges more than 328 feet (100 meters) against a scenic backdrop of forests and mountains. Continue to the Seven Coloured Earth, a striking geological formation created by volcanic rocks that cooled at different temperatures. Admire the exposed hillsides glowing with red, brown, violet, green, blue, purple and yellow colors.Next, head to La Rhumerie de Chamarel distillery to sample local rum. Follow your tasting with a delicious, traditional 3-course lunch served with Chamarel coffee and water at a local restaurant. After lunch, continue up to a high plateau and reach a viewpoint over Black River Gorges National Park. Listen as your guide points out the variety of flora and fauna thriving below.In the district of Savanne, visit the secluded Grand Bassin lake, an important place of worship for Mauritian Hindus. Continue on to the Trou aux Cerfs, a huge volcanic crater formed millions of years ago. From here you’ll enjoy a beautiful panoramic view of the island before you head to see the Shop of Ship Model.The art of ship modeling was brought to Mauritius by various sailors who visited this island. Le Port’s eye for detail and quality has many customers visiting them from around the world. Their craftsmen are adept in the art of miniaturization and the techniques of replica work. At times it requires more than six months for a craftsman to produce a particular model. They also create half models and replicas. Your tour concludes with a drop-off at your hotel in the evening.
Mauritius Shared Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotels
Book your transfer for a time to suit your flight arrival and then meet your welcoming, professional driver at Mauritius’ Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport to travel directly to your hotel or villa. The service covers hotels and villas in the southeast of the island, including Preskil, Blue Lagoon and Shandrani, as well as elsewhere on Mauritius.Whether you’re traveling individually, with your partner or in a group, this transport service will cover your ground transport needs. Avoid the potential confusion or waits involved in finding a taxi or bus and sit back and relax after your flight as you’re whisked straight to your accommodation. When you book, you will need to advise your flight details as well as your Mauritius accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-28 hours prior to your arrival in Mauritius, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).
Mauritius Ile aux Cerfs Catamaran Cruise
Start your experience in the morning with a pickup from your Mauritius hotel, and travel by air-conditioned coach to Jerome Point on the southeast coast (if transfer option selected). Here, board your catamaran and soak up the magical views as you glide onto Mauritius’ aquamarine seas. Waft over the baby-blue waters and enjoy inspirational views over the surreally shaped mountains that dominate the island’s eastern shores.Before long, your catamaran will stop so you can snorkel. Either stay on deck to watch or jump into the lagoon to swim or snorkel amid the beautiful coral beds and colorful tropical fish. Then, dry off on deck and as you cruise to the mouth of the Grand River South East. Here, sail upriver to the famous Grand River waterfall. Stop to take shots of these majestic falls, where roaring waters crash over cliffs across the river.After your visit, enjoy a tasty barbecue lunch served on your boat. Savor grilled chicken and fish with rice and mixed salads, followed by fresh fruit, as you enjoy included drinks such as beer, wine and soda.Following lunch, relax on deck as your catamaran heads toward Île aux Cerfs, a paradise-like island encircled by white beaches. Enjoy time here to sunbathe, snorkel or enjoy the watersports available (own expense) on some of the beaches.Later, board your catamaran and cruise back to Jerome Point. Your experience ends with a drop-off back at your hotel. (if transfer option selected)
Mauritius Countryside Day Trip with Creole Lunch
Start your day with a pickup from your hotel anywhere on the island. Settle in your air-conditioned coach and head for Port Louis, Mauritius’ capital city. As you travel, listen to your local guide share stories about the island’s history and its celebrated dodo: the flightless bird that existed here before gradually dying out in the 17th century. Stop briefly at the Citadel for scenic views of the harbor.Arrive in Port Louis and enjoy a guided walking tour. Enjoy panoramic city views from hilltop Fort Adelaide before descending into the center to see its highlights, including St Louis Cathedral and the palm-dotted Place d’Armes. Continue to the lively Central Market to tour its colorful food and craft stalls, and visit Le Caudan Waterfront shopping mall and the Blue Penny Museum, a charming art and history museum that's home to some rare and highly coveted red and blue Mauritian stamps from 1847.Afterward, head to Escale Creole for a delicious lunch. See the Itinerary for a sample menu.Continue through Moka and Saint Pierre for mountains views, stopping at pineapple plantations along the way. Then arrive at the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden (Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden). Walk around these magnificent, colonial-era gardens with your guide to witness their extraordinary tropical displays. Puzzle over the unusual species of palms and curiously named exotic trees and wonder at the gardens' showpiece: a pond covered in giant amazonica lilies.Leave the gardens and enjoy a stop at Sugar World with an included tasting before returning to your hotel, where your tour ends.
Mauritius Airport Private Taxi Shuttle Transfer
Book for this private transfer with personal driver and personal assistance. ARRIVAL: Please note that our driver will wait for you at the Airport lounge with your name written on a piece of board. You have to give us exact arrival time, date and your flight number. DEPARTURE: Please note that you should give us your Hotel Name and room number and time you want us to pick you up.
Southern Mauritius Day Trip with Lunch
Start your experience with a pickup from your hotel in the north, east, west or south of the island and head to Mauritius’ verdant southern region. Enjoy the scenery and learn about the area’s flora, fauna, and history from your guide as you go.Your first stop will be dedicated to the cultivation and manufacture of tea, this tour takes you to the small village of Bois Cheri. Boasting all climatic conditions for tea cultivation, Bois Chéri is the first tea plantation dated from 1892. Bois Chéri is located about 500 meters above sea level in the highlands in a particularly cold area. You will be warmly welcomed by the guides who will be happy to take you on a full tour of the area. You will discover the various stages of production: from planting, harvesting, production workshop, the tea museum to the tasting cottage. Taste in a friendly atmosphere the different flavors of this drink so appreciated for ages. The restaurant "Le Bois Chéri" opened its doors in 2008, offering gourmet cuisine based in part on tea and other local products and ingredients. The restaurant offers panoramic views of the southern part of the island. Continue on to the Le Vanille Réserve des Mascareignes, an idyllically lush nature reserve famous for its exotic wildlife. Walk the nature trail and see the giant Aldabra giant tortoise and Nile crocodiles at the breeding centers. There are more than 1,500 crocodiles of different ages here and, as you watch them feed, the reserve guide will explain each stage of their development and how they came to be on Mauritius.Next, savor a traditional Mauritius lunch at Saint Aubin Restaurant with three courses of local favorites, including chicken or fish vindaye (curry). See the Itinerary for a sample menu.Continue to the Saint Aubin Sugar Estate, where tropical gardens surround a 19th-century colonial house. Admire the vanilla and anthurium plantations, see the old sugar factory, and explore the gardens and mansion. Also, visit the quaint rum distillery to taste and learn about the delicious rum still produced here.Afterward, take in the views at Gris Gris, the island’s most southerly point. Here, the Indian Ocean batters the basalt cliffs with incredible force due to the absence of barrier reefs. Capture the views on camera and then board your coach for your return journey.Your experience ends in the late afternoon with a hotel drop-off.