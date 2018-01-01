Southern Mauritius Day Trip with Lunch

Start your experience with a pickup from your hotel in the north, east, west or south of the island and head to Mauritius’ verdant southern region. Enjoy the scenery and learn about the area’s flora, fauna, and history from your guide as you go.Your first stop will be dedicated to the cultivation and manufacture of tea, this tour takes you to the small village of Bois Cheri. Boasting all climatic conditions for tea cultivation, Bois Chéri is the first tea plantation dated from 1892. Bois Chéri is located about 500 meters above sea level in the highlands in a particularly cold area. You will be warmly welcomed by the guides who will be happy to take you on a full tour of the area. You will discover the various stages of production: from planting, harvesting, production workshop, the tea museum to the tasting cottage. Taste in a friendly atmosphere the different flavors of this drink so appreciated for ages. The restaurant "Le Bois Chéri" opened its doors in 2008, offering gourmet cuisine based in part on tea and other local products and ingredients. The restaurant offers panoramic views of the southern part of the island. Continue on to the Le Vanille Réserve des Mascareignes, an idyllically lush nature reserve famous for its exotic wildlife. Walk the nature trail and see the giant Aldabra giant tortoise and Nile crocodiles at the breeding centers. There are more than 1,500 crocodiles of different ages here and, as you watch them feed, the reserve guide will explain each stage of their development and how they came to be on Mauritius.Next, savor a traditional Mauritius lunch at Saint Aubin Restaurant with three courses of local favorites, including chicken or fish vindaye (curry). See the Itinerary for a sample menu.Continue to the Saint Aubin Sugar Estate, where tropical gardens surround a 19th-century colonial house. Admire the vanilla and anthurium plantations, see the old sugar factory, and explore the gardens and mansion. Also, visit the quaint rum distillery to taste and learn about the delicious rum still produced here.Afterward, take in the views at Gris Gris, the island’s most southerly point. Here, the Indian Ocean batters the basalt cliffs with incredible force due to the absence of barrier reefs. Capture the views on camera and then board your coach for your return journey.Your experience ends in the late afternoon with a hotel drop-off.