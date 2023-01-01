Located on the far side of the citadel, Plaine Verte is the Muslim quarter of the city and strongly contrasts with the glass towers in central Port Louis. Very little care is given to the area's facades – construction materials (usually concrete) are always left exposed – which gives the neighbourhood a certain dilapidated feel despite the lively bustle. After snooping around some of the alleyways for tucked-away bakeries, make your way to the vibrant fabric shops lining Papillon Street.