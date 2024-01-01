SSR Memorial Centre for Culture

Port Louis

This simple house museum near the Jardin Plaine Verte was home to Mauritius' father of independence, Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, from 1935 until 1968. It's an interesting exhibit on his life, with some fascinating photographs, a collection of his belongings and even films about the great man, beloved by all Mauritians.

