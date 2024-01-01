This simple house museum near the Jardin Plaine Verte was home to Mauritius' father of independence, Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, from 1935 until 1968. It's an interesting exhibit on his life, with some fascinating photographs, a collection of his belongings and even films about the great man, beloved by all Mauritians.
SSR Memorial Centre for Culture
Port Louis
