The Jummah Mosque, the most important mosque in Mauritius, was built in the 1850s and is a striking blend of Indian, Creole and Islamic architecture – it would look equally at home in Istanbul, Delhi or New Orleans! Visitors are welcome in the peaceful inner courtyard, except on Friday and during the month of Ramadan.
Jummah Mosque
Port Louis
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.33 MILES
This popular ecotourism destination is a 26-hectare nature reserve on an island roughly 800m off the coast. It preserves very rare remnants of the coastal…
Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens
5.91 MILES
After London's Kew Gardens, the SSR Gardens is one of the world's best botanical gardens. It's among the most popular tourist attractions in Mauritius and…
19.09 MILES
Protecting a 400-year-old forest, this reserve is an important habitat for the Mauritius kestrel, one of the world's most endangered raptors, and a visit…
0.49 MILES
Although dedicated to the world-famous Mauritian one-penny and two-pence stamps of 1847, the Blue Penny Museum is far more wide-ranging than its name…
4.07 MILES
If you're only going to visit one attraction related to Mauritius' rich colonial history, choose Eureka. This perfectly preserved Creole mansion was built…
1.75 MILES
The shrine of French Catholic priest and missionary Père Jacques-Désiré Laval is something of a Lourdes of the Indian Ocean, with many miracles attributed…
14.17 MILES
Locals like to wax nostalgic about Tamarin Beach and its surfing heyday, and in many ways this sandy cove still feels like a throwback to earlier times,…
21.5 MILES
Don't miss the central foire de Mahébourg, near the waterfront. The initial focus was silks and other textiles, but these days you'll find a busy produce…
Nearby Port Louis attractions
0.11 MILES
The Chinese have traditionally occupied an important position in the life of Port Louis, and the area between the two 'friendship gates' on Royal St forms…
0.15 MILES
Port Louis' rightly famous Central Market, the centre of the local economy since Victorian times, is a good place to get a feel for local life, watch the…
0.17 MILES
Aapravasi Ghat, a small complex of buildings located on the seafront, served as the island's main immigration depot for indentured labourers from India…
0.2 MILES
One of Mauritius' premier art institutions, this fine space is designed to increase local exposure to high-quality art, with four temporary exhibitions…
0.24 MILES
This interesting museum beside the Central Post Office houses a mishmash of commemorative stamps and other postal paraphernalia from around the world. One…
0.25 MILES
The city's most imposing boulevard, Place d'Armes is lined with royal palms and leads up to Government House, a beautiful French-colonial structure dating…
0.25 MILES
Government House is a beautiful French-colonial structure dating from 1738, although it was added to in later years. Outside it stands a typically solemn…
8. Mahé de Labourdonnais Statue
0.27 MILES
At the quayside end of Place d'Armes, the best-loved statue in the city has become its emblem throughout Mauritius.