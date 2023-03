The city's most imposing boulevard, Place d'Armes is lined with royal palms and leads up to Government House, a beautiful French-colonial structure dating from 1738. Outside there's a typically solemn statue of Queen Victoria in full 'we are not amused' mode. The statue of the dynamic colonial governor Mahé de Labourdonnais at the quayside end of the avenue has become Port Louis' emblem throughout Mauritius.