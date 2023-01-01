Jardins de la Compagnie is the city's most attractive garden, with its vast banyan trees, huge number of statues, quiet benches and fountains. During the day it's perfectly safe and even rather appealing, but avoid it at night, when it's a favoured hang-out for sex workers and drug addicts. In early colonial times, the garden was the vegetable patch of the French East India Company. Today, it's known for statues of local sculptor Prosper d'Épinay and much-loved musician Ti Frère.