Champ de Mars Racecourse

This racecourse was a military training ground until the Mauritius Turf Club was founded in 1812, making it the second-oldest racecourse in the world. Mauritian independence was proclaimed here in 1968. The racing season lasts from around April to late November, with meetings usually held on a Saturday or Sunday. The biggest race of all is the Maiden Cup in September. For race dates, contact the Mauritius Turf Club or check local media.

If you're here on a race day, it's well worth joining the throng of betting-crazy locals.

Within the racecourse are a statue of King Edward VII by sculptor Prosper d'Épinay, and the Malartic Tomb, an obelisk to a French governor.