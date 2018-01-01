Welcome to The Southeast

With many charms, the sultry southeast of Mauritius is a seductress. This dramatic stretch of coast, watched over by landforms like Lion Mountain, has lovely turquoise bays (such as Blue Bay), long stretches of sand (Pointe d'Esny) and some of Mauritius' best wildlife-watching at Île aux Aigrettes and Vallée de Ferney. The main settlement, Mahébourg, combines grit with a somnambulent seaside appeal and a fabulous Monday market, while Vieux Grand Port is where Mauritius' human story began some 400 years ago.