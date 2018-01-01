Welcome to Trou d'Eau Douce
'Sweet water hole' sits at a set of major crossroads, making it the tourism hub on this side of the island. From some perspectives, it's a lovely little place, if a bit melancholy, where fishers unravel their nets after a morning at sea and women walk around with baskets of vegies balanced on their heads.
But the place is a real draw for other reasons: the sea is a stunning shade of blue here and Trou d'Eau Douce boasts easy access to the massively popular Île aux Cerfs, a favoured destination for day-tripping tourists.
As a result, this seaside township can be a little overwhelming with its touts, but they don't persist for long and it makes a great base for exploring the east coast – especially for those on a tighter budget.
