Welcome to Belle Mare & Palmar

North of Trou d'Eau Douce as far as Pointe de Flacq, a 10km-long beach includes some of the best white sand and azure ocean in Mauritius. The towns of Belle Mare and Palmar may pass in the blink of an eye, but the area is also home to an impregnable string of luxury resorts. There are stretches of public beach, including around 4km and 8km north of Trou d'Eau Douce.