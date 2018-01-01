Welcome to The East
The closest the east comes to a resort town is Trou d'Eau Douce, which has retained the feel of a sleepy fishing village despite rubbing shoulders with the grand hotels next door. It's the jumping-off point for the wildly popular Île aux Cerfs.
Paradise Cruise to Ile Aux Cerf Island from Trou d'Eau Douce
Your paradise cruise tour starts at Trou D'eau Douce, East of Mauritius. You'll embark on this boat trip visiting visiting Ile aux cerf island and the Grand river South East Waterfall. You'll cruise along the blue lagoon and be able to enjoy the beautiful crystal clear water where you will have the possibility to enjoy Snorkeling and swimming in the lagoon. At Midday, you'll be served lunch. Your lunch includes: Salad, Potatoes, BBQ Chicken, Fish and tropical fruits for dessert. Drinks that are included is water, coke, Local Rhum Beer and wine. During your sail you will be able to enjoy the panoramic views of the mountain ranges of the south east along with the most beautiful grand river south east waterfall.