Mauritius Private Shopping Day Tour: Bagatelle Mall, Quatre Bornes and Curepipe

Bagatelle:Bagatelle is the largest mall in Mauritius and a must-visit destination in Mauritius for shoppers looking for high quality local and international retail brands. This modern mall offers over 130 stores as well as a large food court.Quatres-Bornes: Now, for something more local! Quatres-Bornes offers shoppers many local shops along the main street of the town, including the popular Orchard Mall. Every Thursday and Sunday, you will have the opportunity to visit Quatres Bornes market, where you can get great deals on products ranging from textile to curtains, cashmere clothing, shirts, home décor items and souvenirs. If you prefer the experience of walking through a traditional fruit and vegetable market, then you should visit this market on Wednesdays and Saturdays.Curepipe:Explore the small shops along the main road in Curepipe. If you prefer malls, you will like Arcade Salaffa, Arcade Curimjee and Pushkaar. You will also find duty free shops and a ship model store and a market.Floreal Square:Visit Floral Square where you will find duty free and factory shops for anything from clothing, jewelry, silk, oriental rugs, handicrafts, exotic liquor and spices.If you would also like to stop in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, this is not a problem. Simply ask your driver!