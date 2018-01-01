Welcome to Curepipe
Curepipe is the highest of the plateau towns. At 550m above sea level, it has refreshingly cool summer temperatures, but according to lowlanders, Curepipe has two seasons: the little season of big rains and the big season of little rains. The damp climate gives the buildings an ageing, mildewed quality. Bring an umbrella.
Top experiences in Curepipe
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Curepipe activities
Full-Day Tour of South West Mauritius
Your will get picked up from your accommodation in Mauritius, before the tour starts in Floreal, where you will visit some hand craft workshops. After this, you will make your way to Trou aux Cerf. This Natural volcanic crater is 85m deep and 200m wide. Here you will enjoy a panoramic view of Curepipe, Rose Hill and Mare aux Vacoas - one of the biggest natural reservoirs on the Island.After, you will visit Grand Bassin and the sacred lake surrounding the Hindu Temple of the community. Every year the Hindu community perform there pilgrimage on the Maha Shivaretr. After Grand Bassin, visit Black River Gorges Natural Park. Here you will visit the Alexandra Fall with a beautiful view point of Southern Mauritius. Black River Gorges Water Fall and view point is place where you can enjoy a beautful view of western Mauritius.You will then visit Rhum de chamarel (Distillery) and taste the rum Of Mauritius. Next is, Chamarel Waterfall and 7 colored earth, which is one of the most beautiful places in Mauritius. Here you can enjoy the natural view of vegatation and also the panoramic view of the south west of Mauritius.
Guided Full-Day Scenic Tour of South Mauritius with Lunch
Drive towards the central plateau, to Trou Aux Cerfs volcano crater from where you can have a 360-degree view of the town of Curepipe, its suburbs and the coastal plains stretching towards the distant horizon. You will proceed to the Coloured Earth of Chamarel. Just next to it is the Rhumerie de Chamarel where you will stop for a visit and a rum tasting. Stoop for a quick photo shoot at Black River Gorges viewpoint. The national park is home to an amazing collection of indigenous plants and birds. Lunch will be served at Avalon Golf Estate’s Magic Spoon restaurant. Your last visit will be Grand Bassin, a natural lake resting on an extinct volcano. Grand Bassin is considered by Hindu devotees to be an extension of the sacred Ganges River in India, and is a place of worship for the Hindus in Mauritius.Prices per person including transportation in a chauffeur-driven vehicle, set-menu lunch and entrance fees.
Beautiful South of Mauritius
You will be picked from your hotel and start your excursion with a stop at the Mauritius Glass Gallery, where you will see how the craft mans work the glass. Then you will drive towards the village of Curepipe and stop for a photoshop at the volcano crater of Trou aux Cerfs. Leaving Trou aux Cerfs, you will drive to Voiliers de L'Ocean where they make the model of the ships from the original drawings. Leaving Curepipe, you will drive to Grand Bassin and visit the Ganga Talao temple with its sacred lake. Then your next stop will be the panoramic view of the Gorges and continue to Varangue Sur Morne, where you will have your local lunch and spend some free time enjoying the view.After lunch, you will drive to Chamarel Waterfalls and 7 Colored earths. Leave Chamarel and drive back to your hotel
Mauritius Private Shopping Day Tour: Bagatelle Mall, Quatre Bornes and Curepipe
Bagatelle:Bagatelle is the largest mall in Mauritius and a must-visit destination in Mauritius for shoppers looking for high quality local and international retail brands. This modern mall offers over 130 stores as well as a large food court.Quatres-Bornes: Now, for something more local! Quatres-Bornes offers shoppers many local shops along the main street of the town, including the popular Orchard Mall. Every Thursday and Sunday, you will have the opportunity to visit Quatres Bornes market, where you can get great deals on products ranging from textile to curtains, cashmere clothing, shirts, home décor items and souvenirs. If you prefer the experience of walking through a traditional fruit and vegetable market, then you should visit this market on Wednesdays and Saturdays.Curepipe:Explore the small shops along the main road in Curepipe. If you prefer malls, you will like Arcade Salaffa, Arcade Curimjee and Pushkaar. You will also find duty free shops and a ship model store and a market.Floreal Square:Visit Floral Square where you will find duty free and factory shops for anything from clothing, jewelry, silk, oriental rugs, handicrafts, exotic liquor and spices.If you would also like to stop in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, this is not a problem. Simply ask your driver!