Welcome to Central Plateau
Home to a large majority of Mauritians, the cool and rainy centre of the island feels, for the most part, like a continuation of the urban chaos in Port Louis. There's very little to see in the corridor of towns that runs almost unbroken from the capital to Curepipe; in fact, it's pretty much the opposite of that postcard your friends sent you from their trip here last year.
Even so, for tourists interested in learning about life on the island beyond the sand and sun, there are a few worthwhile attractions hidden among the gridiron, among them a dormant volcano; Eureka, a charming plantation home and museum in Moka; the shopping possibilities in Curepipe and Floréal; and what could be the world's only sugar-estate theme park, in Pailles.