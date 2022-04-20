Getty Images/Gallo Images

Dingli Cliffs

Dingli was named after either the Maltese architect Tommaso Dingli (1591–1666) or his 16th-century English namesake Sir Thomas Dingley, who lived nearby. It's a quiet village with not much to it apart from a very good farm-to-table restaurant.

Less than 1km to the southwest the land falls away at the spectacular 220m-high Dingli Cliffs. An excellent new road now runs along the top of the cliffs, and well-marked walking trails lead past the incongruous radar tower to the lonely little 17th-century Chapel of St Mary Magdalene and onwards to Ta'Żuta (253m).

This is the highest point on the Maltese Islands, and you'll enjoy excellent views along the coast to the tiny island of Filfla.

Explore Dingli Cliffs

  • T

    The Cliffs

    Beyond being an excellent restaurant, The Cliffs also acts as a local nature centre supporting the ecology, history and culture of the area. There's the…

  • B

    Buskett Gardens

    Malta's only extensive woodland area, Buskett Gardens' name comes from the Italian boschetto, meaning 'little wood'. The gardens were planted by the…

  • V

    Verdala Palace

    Verdala Palace was built in 1586 as a summer residence for Grand Master Hugues Loubeux de Verdalle. It was designed by Gerolamo Cassar as a hunting…

  • C

    Chapel of St Mary Magdalene

    In a lonely location overlooking the Dingli Cliffs, this chapel was built in 1646, but there has a been a church here since the 15th century.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Dingli Cliffs.

  • See

    The Cliffs

    Beyond being an excellent restaurant, The Cliffs also acts as a local nature centre supporting the ecology, history and culture of the area. There's the…

  • See

    Buskett Gardens

    Malta's only extensive woodland area, Buskett Gardens' name comes from the Italian boschetto, meaning 'little wood'. The gardens were planted by the…

  • See

    Verdala Palace

    Verdala Palace was built in 1586 as a summer residence for Grand Master Hugues Loubeux de Verdalle. It was designed by Gerolamo Cassar as a hunting…

  • See

    Chapel of St Mary Magdalene

    In a lonely location overlooking the Dingli Cliffs, this chapel was built in 1646, but there has a been a church here since the 15th century.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Dingli Cliffs

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.