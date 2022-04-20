Dingli was named after either the Maltese architect Tommaso Dingli (1591–1666) or his 16th-century English namesake Sir Thomas Dingley, who lived nearby. It's a quiet village with not much to it apart from a very good farm-to-table restaurant.

Less than 1km to the southwest the land falls away at the spectacular 220m-high Dingli Cliffs. An excellent new road now runs along the top of the cliffs, and well-marked walking trails lead past the incongruous radar tower to the lonely little 17th-century Chapel of St Mary Magdalene and onwards to Ta'Żuta (253m).

This is the highest point on the Maltese Islands, and you'll enjoy excellent views along the coast to the tiny island of Filfla.