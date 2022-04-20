Beyond being an excellent restaurant, The Cliffs also acts as a local nature centre supporting the ecology, history and culture of the area. There's the…
Dingli Cliffs
Dingli was named after either the Maltese architect Tommaso Dingli (1591–1666) or his 16th-century English namesake Sir Thomas Dingley, who lived nearby. It's a quiet village with not much to it apart from a very good farm-to-table restaurant.
Less than 1km to the southwest the land falls away at the spectacular 220m-high Dingli Cliffs. An excellent new road now runs along the top of the cliffs, and well-marked walking trails lead past the incongruous radar tower to the lonely little 17th-century Chapel of St Mary Magdalene and onwards to Ta'Żuta (253m).
This is the highest point on the Maltese Islands, and you'll enjoy excellent views along the coast to the tiny island of Filfla.
Explore Dingli Cliffs
- TThe Cliffs
- BBuskett Gardens
Malta's only extensive woodland area, Buskett Gardens' name comes from the Italian boschetto, meaning 'little wood'. The gardens were planted by the…
- VVerdala Palace
Verdala Palace was built in 1586 as a summer residence for Grand Master Hugues Loubeux de Verdalle. It was designed by Gerolamo Cassar as a hunting…
- CChapel of St Mary Magdalene
In a lonely location overlooking the Dingli Cliffs, this chapel was built in 1646, but there has a been a church here since the 15th century.
