Rimbun Dahan is a private arts centre open to the public only a handful of times each year (check online for dates). The property boasts reconstructed 19th- and 20th-century traditional Malay houses, 5 hectares of gardens and a gallery for traditional and contemporary art. It’s about 20 minutes’ drive west of Kepong and 45 minutes from Kuala Lumpur; you'll need private transport.

Buildings are designed by Hijjas Kasturi, the architect of the striking Tabung Haji and Menara Maybank buildings in KL. The main building assumes the shape of a traditional Malay village house, but uses concrete and steel, rather than wood.