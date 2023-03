Southeast Asia’s second-biggest mosque is a dazzling sight: four 142m-high minarets stand sentry around its latticed blue dome, the largest in the world for a religious building. The prayer hall can hold as many as 24,000 worshippers. Allow time to walk around the ornate building. Modestly dressed visitors are allowed inside, though menstruating women, warns a sign, are not.

It's worth the inconvenient journey to get there. Get a taxi from Shah Alam and ask the driver to wait for you.