Galeri Diraja Sultan Abdul Aziz

Housed within a well-restored colonial-era building are treasures of the Selangor Sultanate, which dates back to 1766. The building, designed by prolific architect AB Hubback and built in 1909, is reason enough to visit. Inside, collections of royal seals, silver cigar cases and celebrity-autographed golf clubs offer insights into the royal lifestyle. Bonus: there's some bizarre taxidermy.

Towards the end of the gallery there's some intriguing regional miscellany; look out for the skull of a 6.5m crocodile captured from the Klang River in 1961.

It's five minutes' walk south from the train station.