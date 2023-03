This charming fishing village built on stilts over the mudflats gets its name from the abundance of crabs found here. There’s little to do other than wander around the village's wooden buildings, snap pictures and enjoy a Chinese seafood lunch at one of several restaurants, but most find this good enough.

Ferries (return adult/child RM15/9) depart from Klang's local ferry terminal, across the street from Pelabuhan Klang Station.