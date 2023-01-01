Taman Alam Kuala Selangor

On the estuary of Sungai Selangor, at the foot of Bukit Malawati, this 240-hectare park features three ecosystems to explore: secondary forest, an artificial lake and a mangrove forest with views out to sea. Cover them all on a 3km trail that includes a raised walkway above the mangroves and several lookout towers. This is a wonderful place to spot wildlife, including birds (September begins the migratory season), wild pigs, mudskippers and silvered leaf monkeys.

If you want to stay overnight, accommodation at the park entrance includes no-frills A-frame huts (RM30) or two-bed (one single, one queen) wooden chalets with fan and attached bathroom (RM60). There’s no food available, but the restaurants in town are less than 10 minutes' walk away.