Kota Bharu’s main beach was once known as Pantai Cinta Berahi, or the Beach of Passionate Love. In keeping with Islamic sensibilities, it’s now known as…
Kelantan
Malaysia’s northeasternmost state is often considered to be a waypoint between Thailand and the white-sand beaches of Pulau Perhentian, Redang or Kapas. Those who don’t linger miss out experiencing a stronghold of traditional Malay culture and one of Southeast Asia’s great buffer zones, combining a distinctive blend of Malay, Chinese, Indian and Thai cultures.
Ride the jungle railway inland to feast on blue rice and spot siamang gibbons, or join the bustle at Kota Bharu's markets and Chinatown. Kelantan is one of Malaysia’s most conservative regions, and the state has been ruled by the Islamic Party of Malaysia (PAS) since 1990. It is one of only two states left under PAS rule after the 2018 elections. PAS has made ongoing attempts to introduce strict sharia laws, but this has been continually overruled by the federal government. Despite the conservative political environment, the Kelantanese are friendly and welcoming to visitors.
Explore Kelantan
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kelantan.
See
Pantai Cahaya Bulan
Kota Bharu’s main beach was once known as Pantai Cinta Berahi, or the Beach of Passionate Love. In keeping with Islamic sensibilities, it’s now known as…
See
Gelanggang Seni
Local cultural events, including gasing uri (top-spinning), silat (a Malay martial art), kite-making, drumming and shadow-puppet shows are held regularly…
See
Bank Kerapu
Built in 1912 for the Mercantile Bank of India, the Bank Kerapu building was the first stone structure built in Kelantan. During WWII it was the HQ of the…
See
Istana Jahar
Kota Bharu’s best museum focuses on Kelantanese ritual and crafts. It's housed in a beautiful chocolate-brown building that dates back to 1887 and is…
See
Wat Maisuwankiri
Wat Maisuwankiri, near the village of Kampung Bukit Tanah, boasts a ‘floating temple’, a richly decorated dragon boat surrounded by a murky moat.
See
Muzium Islam
Muzium Islam occupies an old villa once known as Serambi Mekah (Verandah to Mecca) – a reference to its days as Kelantan’s first school of Islamic…
See
Gunung Stong State Park
Named for the 1422m-high Gunung Stong mountain, this 219.5 sq km park, only 15km from Dabong, features beautiful stepped waterfalls and offers amazing…
See
Gua Ikan
Close to Dabong this cave features a limestone grotto carved out by a flowing river that can rise rapidly and dangerously after rain. Usually, however, it…
See
Kampung Kraftangan
This handicraft market, a touristy affair opposite Istana Batu, has a one-room museum with displays of woodcarving, batik-making and other crafts.