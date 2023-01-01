Serikin Weekend Market

Vendors from Kalimantan (Indonesia) cross the mountains on motorbikes to sell fruit, electronics, handicrafts, rattan furniture and clothes at this sprawling market, which occupies most of the otherwise quiet border town of Serikin. The lack of a customs post here means there's a free flow of cheap Indonesian produce; Kuchingites often come in search of bargains. Serikin is 20km southeast of Bau; a taxi from Kuching is around RM100. From Bau, catch bus 3 or 3A (RM3.20) at 9am, 11am or 3pm.