Situated 5km southwest of Bau, Wind Cave is essentially a network of underground streams. Unlit boardwalks in the form of a figure eight run through the caves, allowing you to wander along the three main passages (total length: 560m), with chittering bats (both fruit and insect eating) swooping overhead. In January and February the cave may close if the water level is too high. It's best to bring your own torch (flashlight).

Torches are available for rent (RM3) – if you get a feeble one, ask to exchange it. No food is sold at the reserve itself, though there's a drinks stand. Near HQ, 300m from the cave entrance, you can cool off with a refreshing swim in Sungai Sarawak Kanan.