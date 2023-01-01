At the western edge of Kubah National Park, Matang Wildlife Centre has had remarkable success rehabilitating rainforest animals rescued from captivity, especially orangutans. The highly professional staff do their best to provide their abused charges with natural living conditions on a limited budget, but there’s no denying that the centre looks like a low-budget zoo plopped down in the jungle. Because of the centre’s unique role, it’s home to endangered animals that you’re unlikely to see anywhere else in Sarawak.