This homage to the city’s namesake, located 8km north of the centre, features hundreds of entertaining, surprising and bizarre kucing (cat) figurines – some the size of a cow, others tiny – alongside detailed presentations on ‘Cats in Malay Society’ and ‘Cats in Chinese Art’. By the time you reach the exhibits on 'Cats in Stamps' and 'Cats in Film' (in which Bond villain Blofeld's mog features), you may feel it's all getting a little silly.