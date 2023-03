Inaugurated in 2009, the iconic home of the State Assembly on the north bank of Sungai Sarawak is an imposing structure whose soaring golden roof is said to resemble either a payung (umbrella) or a terendak (Melanau sunhat). The best views of the building are from the Waterfront Promenade and Jln Bishopsgate. A waterfront esplanade below the building links with the city's spectacular Darul Hana footbridge.