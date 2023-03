Sarawak's state flower, the Normah orchid, is just one of the 82 species growing in these peaceful gardens and greenhouse nursery. Other Borneo orchids to look out for are lady's slippers, identifiable by their distinct, insect-trapping pouches.

To get here from the city centre, cross the Darul Hana footbridge to Pengakalan Sapi on the north bank (next to the Sarawak State Assembly building) and then walk a short distance up the hill.