Talang-Satang National Park

Sarawak’s first marine park, established in 1999 to protect four species of endangered turtle, consists of the coastline and waters around four islands: the two Pulau Satang, known as besar (big) and kecil (small), which are 16km west of the Santubong Peninsula; and, 45km to the northwest, the two Pulau Talang-Talang, also besar and kecil, situated 8km due north of Pantai Sematan. Snorkelling and diving are permitted within certain designated areas; divers must be accompanied by an approved guide.

Pulau Satang can be visited with Kuching travel agencies. Pulau Talang-Talang can only be accessed by participants in the park's Sea Turtle Volunteer Programme.