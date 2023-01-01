Situated 300m above sea level and about a half-hour’s walk from park HQ, this artificial pool provides a breeding ground for numerous frog species. The delicate amphibians are especially active at night, particularly when it’s raining hard (during the day most prefer to hide in a hole in a tree), though their remarkable chorus begins about an hour before nightfall.

A track recorded at Kubah entitled 'Dusk at the Frog Pond' was voted the winner in a 2014 competition to find the most beautiful sound in the world.