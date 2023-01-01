About 9km southwest of Bau, Fairy Cave – almost the size of a football pitch and as high as it is wide – is an extraordinary chamber whose entrance is 30m above the ground in the side of a cliff; access is by staircase. Outside, trees grow out of the sheer rock face at impossible angles. Inside, fanciful rock formations, covered with moss, give the cavern an otherworldly aspect, as do the ferns straining to absorb every photon they can.

Cliff faces near Fairy Cave, many rated 6a to 7a according to the UK technical grading system, are popular with members of Kuching’s rock-climbing community.