Longhouse Verandah

Once you've paid your entrance fee you’re free to explore Annah Rais’ three longhouses (Kupo Saba, Kupo Terekan and, across the river, Kupo Sijo).

The most important feature of a Bidayuh longhouse is the awah (a long, covered common verandah with a springy bamboo floor that’s used for socialising and celebrations). Along one side a long row of doors leads to each family’s private bilik (apartment). Parallel to the awah is the tanju (an open-air verandah).

There's a private mini-museum (adult/child RM3/1) featuring musical instruments, and an unoccupied bilik to inspect.