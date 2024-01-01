St Joseph's Cathedral

Kuching

Built as a church in 1969 and granted cathedral status in 1976, this Roman Catholic cathedral is notable for its impressive belian (ironwood) roof.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Chinese History Museum

    Chinese History Museum

    0.56 MILES

    Housed in the century-old Chinese Court building, this museum provides an excellent introduction to the nine major Chinese communities – each with its own…

  • Fort Margherita

    Fort Margherita

    0.75 MILES

    Built by Charles Brooke in 1879 and named after his wife, Ranee Margaret, this hilltop fortress long protected Kuching against surprise attack by pirates…

  • Sarawak Museum

    Sarawak Museum

    0.2 MILES

    Closed at the time of writing and scheduled to reopen in mid-2020 after extensive conservation work, the Sarawak Museum was established in 1891 by Charles…

  • Old Court House Complex

    Old Court House Complex

    0.55 MILES

    The Old Court House was built in the late 19th century to serve as the city’s administrative centre. It now houses a cafe and bar, the excellent Ranee…

  • Darul Hana Bridge

    Darul Hana Bridge

    0.62 MILES

    Linking the northern and southern parts of Kuching, the city's spectacular pedestrian bridge (335m) is constructed to resemble the letter 'S' (for Sarawak…

  • Art Museum

    Art Museum

    0.23 MILES

    Closed at the time of writing and scheduled to reopen in mid-2020. This museum featured an exhibit called Urang Sarawak, which deftly and succinctly…

  • Female Borneo Orangutan at the Semenggoh Nature Reserve near Kuching, Malaysia.

    Semenggoh Wildlife Centre

    10.6 MILES

    One of the best places in the world to see semiwild orangutans in their natural rainforest habitat, swinging from trees and scurrying up vines, Semenggoh…

  • The Astana (Palace) built by Charles Brooke in 1870, now the residence of the state Governor. Kuching, Sarawak, Borneo, Malaysia

    Astana

    0.81 MILES

    Built by Charles Brooke in 1869, the Astana (a local word meaning 'palace’) – conveniently labelled in giant white letters – and its manicured gardens…

Nearby Kuching attractions

1. Museum Garden

0.13 MILES

The landscaped Museum Garden stretches south from the hill, leading past flowers and fountains to a white-and-gold column called the Heroes’ Monument.

2. Heroes' Monument

0.14 MILES

Commemorates those who died defending Sarawak in various military conflicts, including WWII.

5. Natural History Museum

0.24 MILES

This building, built in 1908 and adorned with Rajah Brooke's birdwing butterfly, so named by famous naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace, is currently being…

6. Islamic Heritage Museum

0.25 MILES

Offers a pretty good introduction to Malay-Muslim culture and its long ties with the Muslim heartland far to the west. Displays range from Bornean-Malay…

7. Sarawak Museum Campus

0.26 MILES

Scheduled to open in mid-2020, the modern and innovative Sarawak Museum Campus incorporates several floors of interactive and hands-on exhibitions…

8. Kapok Tree

0.34 MILES

Huge and ancient tree on Padang Merdeka (Independence Sq).