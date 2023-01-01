Scheduled to open in mid-2020, the modern and innovative Sarawak Museum Campus incorporates several floors of interactive and hands-on exhibitions showcasing the various communities, cultures and history of the state. Surrounded by parkland and including a cafe, the spectacular building is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture. It is envisaged that some of the most interesting ethnographic exhibitions displayed at the Sarawak Museum will be re-installed here.
Sarawak Museum Campus
Kuching
